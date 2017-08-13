MQM-P asks PM for political freedom, to reopen closed offices

Karachi

A delegation of Muttahida Qaumi ovement-Pakistan, led by Farooq Sattar, on Saturday called on Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi at Governor House and called for political freedom to the party. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday reached Karachi on his first one-day official tour along with Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, and was welcomed by Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.The premier paid a visit to Mazar-e-Quaid along with Murad Ali Shah, Muhammad Zubair, Ahsan Iqbal and other dignitaries, laid floral wreath at the mausoleum and offered Fateha to pay homage and respect to Father of the Nation. He also recorded his impressions in the visitor’s book. PM Khaqan then reached Governor House where he held one-on-one meeting with Muhammad Zubair and discussed the overall situation of the province. Sindh governor briefed the PM about all the federal projects that are underway. The delegation of MQM-P held a detailed discussion on Karachi’s situation. It asked the premier for their political freedom, and demanded to get their closed offices reopened. It was also agreed that all political forces will work together to improve the condition of security as well as business. Later talking to media, Dr Farooq Sattar said that the premier has promised to soon announce the execution of Karachi package. He told that MQM has also asked PM for the recovery of its missing workers. Farooq Sattar further added that Sindh governor is in contact with Karachi and Hyderabad mayors regarding the development projects, and MQM will also remain in touch with Sindh government. The prime minister thanked the MQM leaders for voting for him during the election. He assured the MQM leaders of his cooperation for resolving issues faced by MQM. He also discussed development package for Karachi being implemented by the federal government.— INP