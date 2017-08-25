Most of MQM-London terrorists fled country: Rangers

MQM-L activist presented before media

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Sindh Rangers on Thursday produced MQM-London’s activist Muhammad Yousuf, who had surrendered to them, before media, rejecting the party’s allegation of extra-judicial murder. Addressing a press conference, Major Qambar Raza, a spokesman for Rangers, said the MQM-L had falsely mentioned that Muhammad Yousuf alias ‘Thailay Wala’ had been killed by the paramilitary force after arrest. Rejecting the allegations of extra-judicial murder of Yousuf, he said that the MQM-L activist had surrendered himself to Rangers on Thursday. On the occasion, Muhammad Yousuf, in his confessional statement before the media, admitted he was a MQM-L activist. I took a shelter at my friends’ house in Mirpurkhas after escaping arrest at a construction company in Surjani Town, where security forces had raided in July this year, the MQM-L worker said. But I was not comfortable there. I started missing my family and decided to surrender. He thanked Rangers for providing him protection from the MQM-L. Speaking to media, Sindh Rangers spokesperson Major Qambar Raza said that most of the terrorists belonging to MQM-London have fled country, promising to eradicate those still residing in the country. He said a raid was conducted on July 27 to arrest MQM-L worker Muhammad Yousaf. MQM-L had told their worker to flee at a distant location which is why Yousaf, had escaped to Mirpur Khas. Later on, MQM-L issued a press release accusing Rangers of kidnapping Yousaf, also claiming they have murdered him. They had published his photograph in the release which made Yousaf lose heart and he confessed to his crimes, and gave himself in custody of Rangers. Major Qambar told that MQM-L accused Rangers of murdering Yousaf and had even staged his funeral ceremonies. He believes that such allegations were levelled to damage the reputation of institutions.