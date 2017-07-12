MQM London target killer among 8 arrested

The anti violent crime unit in a raid in Lyari area of Karachi arrested a target killer of MQM (London) on Tuesday. Officials said that he was involved in incidents of killings of a number of persons. On his identification, underground hidden arms and ammunition was recovered from Lyari which was to be used for terrorist activities. At least seven persons including street criminals were arrested during raids in Karachi’s different areas on Tuesday.

As per details, police carried out a raid in Karachi’s Nazimabad area and arrested four accused including two motorcycle lifters. Weapons, motorcycles and drugs were recovered from the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, three accused were detained by the SITE area police and recovered weapons.

On the other hand, a woman was killed in a road mishap in Shah Faisal area, while a man injured in a firing incident in Orangi Town by the unidentified assailants.—INP

