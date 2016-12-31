MQM London Rabita Committee member held

Staff Reporter

Ashraf Noor, a member of MQM London’s Rabita Committee, was arrested by law enforcement agencies on Saturday.

Another member of MQM London’s Rabita Committee was arrested by law enforcement agencies when Ashraf Noor was taken into custody. Sources claimed that Ashraf Noor was arrested by law enforcement agencies from the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

MQM London leaders Hasan Zafar Arif and Amjadullah were also arrested a couple of days earlier. The two leaders had been arrested from Karachi Press Club around two months earlier after they had arrived to address a press conference.