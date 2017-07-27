MQM-London behind PSP men’s murder: Sindh Rangers

Altaf Hussain congratulated target killers

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain allegedly congratulated target killers on the murder of two members of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) in Karachi’s Orangi Town area, a Pakistan Rangers Sindh spokesperson said in a press conference Wednesday.

According to an earlier news report, the two workers of PSP had been gunned down in a suspected targetted attack in Orangi Town on July 17.

During the Wednesday press conference, Sindh Rangers’ Col Qaiser Khattak played an audio recording of a message allegedly sent by the MQM founder, in which a man could be heard congratulating the suspected target killers for the murder.

Col Khattak said the suspected target killers, identified as Kamran and Mohammad Danish, had been picked up.

“The audio recording was retrieved from the arrested men,” Col Khattak said, adding that the two were associated with MQM London. According to the Rangers spokesperson, they were contacted via the WhatsApp messaging service by a man named Abdullah from South Africa.

Khattak said that the suspects had confessed their crimes and also named a few of their accomplices.

“The people of Karachi will soon hear more good news,” he said, adding that the paramilitary force had strong leads on the murders of policemen earlier this year and that an investigation is ongoing.

He claimed that the Rangers would soon catch the culprits, adding that Karachi’s law and order situation is a lot better than it was in the past. “The city is not facing an alarming law and order situation anymore,” he said, adding that times when a phone call would lead to a shut down of the city are long gone.

“Any plans to disrupt Karachi’s peace will be foiled,” the colonel claimed.

The Rangers spokesperson also said that the paramilitary force is aware of several banned organisations operating from Afghanistan.

“We have arrested many terrorists,” he told the media. “Many are on the run but we will catch them soon.”

Meanwhile, activities of terrorists belonging to MQM-London is assuming a serious issue, forcing the interior ministry to consider referring the matter to governments of Uk and South Africa as their links have been traced to far away countries.

This was evident after a telephonic talk between federal Interior Minister Ch Nisar and the DG Rangers, Sindh, Maj-Gen. Mohammad Saeed following arrest of two of Altaf Loyalists. The target killers were conveyed a message from South Africa via Whatsapp. The MQM-L founder also commended the accused for successfully carrying out the task.

The spokesman said that the suspects had been transferred a reward of Rs50,000 through a bank account from South Africa. The arrested target killers had also been involved in doing wall chalking in favour of MQM-L chief.