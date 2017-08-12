MQM-London activist gunned down in police encounter

Staff Reporter

The Sindh police’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) gunned down a Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) activist in an “encounter” in Karachi on Friday.

Besides, the CTD also said it had arrested three MQM-L activists including its former sector in-charge in Landhi Town and seized arms and ammunition from their possession.

CTD SSP Munir Shaikh said the shootout took place when the police raided the activists’ hideout in Bagh-e-Korangi. “The militants opened fire at the police. In retaliation, the police also fired back, killing of one of them,” he added. “Three others were arrested.”

The official said the slain activist and the three others were involved in over 35 target killing cases. The slain activist was identified as Javed, son of Abdul Khaliq.

The arrested men included former MQM-L Landhi sector in-charge Taqi, Arshad Jamal and Hanif.

The SSP said the slain MQM activist was a close aide of notorious target killer Raees Mama and was running a team of target killers.

In a similar encounter on Sunday, the CTD police had killed another MQM-L worker, Imran alias Funter.

CTD officials had said Imran was associated with the Korangi sector of MQM-L and was a close aide of Raees Mama too. The officials also claimed that Imran also been involved in over a dozen target killings and robberies.