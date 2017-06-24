MQM-L leader briefs McCain about crackdown on workers

Washington

A senior Muttahida Qaumi Movement (London) leader met with Senator John McCain and briefed him about the alleged crackdown on his party members by Pakistan’s security forces in Karachi.

According to Indian media, MQM(L) convener Nadeem Nusrat told McCain, who chairs the powerful Senate Armed Services Committee, that liberal and progressive political party MQM is facing state oppression whereas Islamic militant groups are being harbored in Karachi.

“MQM Convener Nadeem Nusrat met with Senator John McCain and briefed him about the crackdown on MQM and Mohajirs by paramilitary Rangers in Karachi,” the MQM said in a statement.

Nusrat along with another local MQM leader met McCain during an event in the Virginia suburb of Washington DC.

The MQM (L) , is facing a crackdown after its self-exiled leader Altaf Hussain in London last year delivered an anti-Pakistan speech and asked his workers to launch attack on media.

MQM leader asked questions regarding the US military aid to Pakistan despite its close ties with the Haqqani network and the Afghan Taliban, and gross human rights violations in Karachi and Balochistan, the Indian media who were delivered a statement by Nadeem Nusrat said.

He also asked about the growing influence of China in Pakistan and possible impact of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor on Mohajirs and Balochs.

In response, McCain said the United Statesis really concerned about Pakistan’s ties with Haqqani network.

With the Trump administration carrying out its review of Af-Pak policy, he said, it is the decisive moment for the Pakistani regime.—INP

