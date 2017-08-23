MQM forced to postpone APC

Staff Reporter

Karachi

After several political parties turned down Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan’s invitation to attend its all parties’ conference on Tuesday, the ‘grand meeting’ was postponed. MQM-P’s chief Farooq Sattar, addressing the media alongside party leaders, thanked media persons for their support.

He said with utmost seriousness, they planned the ‘all important’ APC and contacted political parties and sending delegations asking them to attend the meeting. Sattar claimed after promising to come to the APC by Monday night, all of a sudden in the morning the APC was boycotted by the parties. “We got to know through the media about the political parties’ decision to boycott the APC,” said Sattar.

Around noon on Tuesday, several political parties through their spokespersons sent out the word, declining the MQM-P’s invitation aimed at reaching out to other political players.

He thanked those parties that were still ready to be a part of the APC. Sattar claimed they are the second largest party of Sindh but still their attempt at uniting parties for the sake of a common goal was not taken seriously.

The MQM-P chief said the parties that boycotted APC have in fact rejected the party’s stance that it adopted on August 23, a day after the controversial speech of the party’s founder from London and subsequent emergence of the ‘Pakistan’ faction of the MQM.