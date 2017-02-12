MQM decries police apathy, torturing lady teacher

Staff Reporter

MQM Pakistan, in a statement here, lamented that crime rate has been rising steadily in Karachi as dacoities and incidents like that have become a routine now, and condemned the police torture of a lady teacher, demanding thorough probe into the matter.

The Statement was issued by a number of front rankers of the party, including MPAs who felt unhappy with police performance, asking for its complete overhaul to make it a genuine instrument for safety of people’s lives and their property.Instead, thes regretted that police has become party to the crime, and was resorting to illegal methods to deal with people.

The party also announced that its leader Dr Farooq Sattar visited various localities of Hyderabad city Sunday meeting people and reviewing arrangements for the public rally which MQM is organising in Sindh’s second biggest city on February 27.

He said like the Hyderabad show will be repeat of the mamoth turn out at Nishtar Parl rally of December 30. Farooq Sattar appealed to people of Hyderabad to turn up in large number to show solidarity with MQM, which is battling to plead their case for welfare schemes like health, drainage, drinking water, sanitation, and educational institutions, said the press release issued in Karachi .