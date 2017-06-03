MPs, lawyers term President address inclusive, wide-ranging

Peshawar

The politicians and lawyers of Khyber Pakthunkhwa here Friday termed the address of President Mamnoon Hussain to the joint setting of Parliament was very comprehensive and inclusive in all respect.

They said President has comprehensively discussed all the national, regional and international issues in his landmark address and has presented workable solutions to all the problems that the region and country’s was facing today.

The President has also boldly highlighted the core issue of Kashmir and reiterated that Pakistan would continue political, moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people till achievement of right of self determination as promise to them by the UN.

Saleh Muhammad, PML-N MPA told APP that the address of President Mamnoon Hussain was wide-ranging and very comprehensive covering all issues including the country’s foreign relations, state of the economy, terrorism, pace of economic development, regional and international situation including the core issue of Kashmir.

He said the address of President Mamnoon Hussain has reflected that democracy and national institutions has been strengthened and Pakistan was making rapid progress.

The President has highly appreciated the reforms and measures of the government to bring Balochistan and Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) in national mainstream and underlined the need for collective efforts for expediting pace of economic development there.

Saleh said Balochistan, KP and FATA would largely be benefited from CPEC and termed it a gift of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for people of Pakistan.

The MPA said CPEC was a life line project for Pakistan that would bolster trade and business activities besides expediting process of national development and enhance regional connectivity through Gawadar Port.

He said the Government had ensured transparency and strict monitoring of the developmental projects and saved a record Rs600 billion to national exchequer that is unprecedented in the country history.

Inspite of achievement of more than 5.3pc annual growth rate, he said inflation rate was decreased by a record 4 percent and a historic surge in domestic tourism has been recorded in the country due to return of peace and normalcy to FATA, KP and Karachi.

Selah said the government has accorded highest priorities to higher education and increased its budget by more than 130 percent besides planning to establish at least a university and university campus in all the districts of Pakistan.

The PM special programs for health and youth sectors including establishment of 14 new state of the art hospitals with a cost of Rs80 billion, national health program costing Rs80 billion and PM Insurance Scheme costing Rs13 billion would help bring positive transformation in the society. Alamzaib Khan, Senior constitutional expert and PML-N Lawyers Wing President also hailed President Address and termed it very positive and goal oriented.—APP