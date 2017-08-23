MPA’s son kidnapped

Staff Reporter

Karachi

PPP MPA Ghulam Murtaza Baloch’s son was kidnapped from Karachi’s Gadap Town area on gun-point by unknown suspects on Tuesday, police said.

The MPA’s son, Hayat, was abducted from near the Baqai Medical Hospital in Gadap Town, police added.

According to Baloch’s family members, the unknown abductors had first kidnapped all individuals who were travelling in a car with Hayat.

However, they later stopped the car and let everyone except Hayat go. The suspects also took the car that Hayat was riding in, family members said.