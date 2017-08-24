MPA Ghulam Murtaza Baloch’s son rescued, five kidnappers killed

Staff Reporter

Police rescued Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Ghulam Murtaza Baloch’s kidnapped son in a raid near Northern Bypass, Karachi on Wednesday and killed five of his suspected abductors in a shootout.The police raided the kidnappers’ hideout in Khuda Buksh Brohi Goth and rescued the MPA’s son,” SITE Super Highway SHO Anar Khan Tarar told media.He added that the kidnappers opened fire on the police and the latter retaliated. “Five kidnappers were killed in the gun battle,” the officer said.Twenty-year-old Hayat Baloch was kidnapped near Baqai Medical Hospital on Super Highway in Gadap Town in the wee hours of Tuesday. Six different teams of the law-enforcement agencies were formed to rescue him. Hayat was travelling in his Premio car along with his cousin, Ikhlaq, when he was kidnapped, according to Gadap City SHO Khan Nawaz.

