MPA fined for using cell phone during driving

Peshawar

The traffic police of Peshawar challaned the vehicle of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Member Provincial Assembly (MPA), Obaidullah Mayar for using mobile phone during driving and illegal number plate here on Friday.

The traffic police personnel on duty stopped the vehicle near Gul Bahar Policee Station in Peshawar as he was using mobile phone during driving and illegal number plate inscribed with his locality name “Mayar”.

Obaidullah Mayar got his vehicle’s documents back by submitting the imposed fine money of Rs 400 in the office of the traffic police in the city.—INP