MPA demands Rs1m for fuel of diesel generator

Gul Hamaad Farooqi

Chitral

Member Provincial Assembly Syed Sardar Hussain demanded of the KP government to release of Rs.1 million grant for diesel generator to run it in the Holy month of Ramzan.

Talking to this scribe at Booni some 75 KM from here Sardar Hussain said that the only hydro power house for this area was damaged by flood at Reshun in 2015 but provincial government badly failed to restore this power house in two years.

He said that when Reshun power house got damaged by floods he had requested to Sindh Govt through opposition leader Syed Khurshid Shah and they donated three diesel generators of 750 KV by PDMA Sindh.

Sardar Hussain said that at present there was no fuel as a result diesel generator not working and thousands of people were deprived from electricity.