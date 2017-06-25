MPA Achakzai remanded to police custody

Cop’s family refuse to take blood money or pardon the accused

Staff Reporter

Quetta

A judicial magistrate on Saturday remanded Balochistan legislator Majeed Khan Achakzai to police custody for five days. A traffic sergeant, Haji Attaullah, was run over and killed near Quetta’s GPO Chowk earlier this week when a vehicle allegedly belonging to the legislator ran him over. The incident had come to light when footage of the legislator’s vehicle ramming into the traffic officer began circulating on social media on Friday.

The legislator’s vehicle had been speeding, the police said. Police had arrested Achakzai from his residence in the Satellite Town area of Quetta Friday night following a campaign on social media mounting pressure on the government to arrest him.

Police produced Achakzai, who belongs to the Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party, before a judicial magistrate on Saturday, who remanded the accused to police custody for five days. Before he was remanded, Achakzai had confessed to his involvement in the accident and claimed to have agreed to compensate the family members of the slain traffic policeman, Deputy Inspector General of Police Razzaq Cheema said.

“The law will take its course if the legislator fails to convince the family,” Cheema added. Achakzai, is an elected MPA for Balochistan from the PB-13 Killa Abdullah district, condemned “certain elements” who he claimed had declared him a criminal prior to a trial in court.

The MPA has been shifted to Civil Line police station. Following the incident, a criminal case was lodged at the Civil Lines Police Station against the unknown accused owing to the political clout of Achakzai. Meanwhile, the family of deceased Sub-Inspector Haji Attaullh has announced that they would not take blood money or pardon the accused.

Speaking to a private TV channel, the deceased‘s family living in Dera Ghazi Khan, alleged Attaullah was murdered by Achakzai while he was driving under influence of alcohol. The deceased‘s son Moazzam Atta said the police must register a case against the MPA rather than filing it in the name of ‘unidentified persons’. “The MPA was driving under influence of alcohol. We will never forgive him,” claimed the deceased policeman’s son. Attaullah leaves behind two daughters, three sons, widow and parents.—APP