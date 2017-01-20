Movement to continue till removal of PML-N govt: Bilawal

PPP anti-government rally

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lead a rally from Lahore to Faisalabad to mount pressure on the PML-N government to accept his four demands.

Addressing the participants at Shahkot Bilawal said, “I have begun a movement which will continue till the remnants of Zia’s policy are eliminated.” The PPP Chairman lambasted the government for its anti-people policies, saying “Industries are shutting down and unemployment is increasing due to such polices.”

Bilawal went on to say farmers are suffering because of ‘anti-farmers polices’ of PML-N. He said, “We will have to end the rule of ‘Takht-e-Jaati Umra’.”

“The Sharifs have held Punjab hostage,” he said. “They have occupied the land of the Sufis.”

The young leader added that he knew how to get rid of PML-N government.

During his address in Karsaz on October 17, 2016, the PPP chairperson made four demands from the government. His demands were:

The parliamentary committee on national security be formed, PPP’s Panama bill be passed. The party’s co-chairperson Asif Zardari’s resolution on CPEC be implemented and a foreign minister be appointed immediately.