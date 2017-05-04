Movement launched to get divisional status for Mandi Bahauddin

Sher Gondal

Mandi Bahauddin

A newly formed lawyers’ organization “Front Bar Lawyers” Mandi Bahauddin for facilitating people in resolving their problems and difficulty of social and legal nature has launched a new movement for making Mandi Bahauddin a division. In a meeting held on Wednesday at Bar Room with Senior Advocate Shahzad Ranjha in chair, the speakers said that successive governments have been failing to address problems of people residing in remote areas like Mandi Bahauddin, Bhalwal and Pind Dadan Khan.

They said litigant public have to spend lot of money and time to attend High Court Benches and Revenue Board members courts located at Lahore and Rawalpindi. They regretted the cases on every fixed date of hearing are postponed to next date due to one or the other reason and they take decades for their final fate.

The litigants, in hope of relief keep on attending the courts on each fixed date and many of them abandoned pursuing cases halfway due to repeated postponements financial hardships. They said there was a dire need to make a new division comprising Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat and Hafizabad districts, with its Headquarters at Mandi Bahauddin being situated at central place, and well connected and linked with other districts by roads and Railway.

Pind Dadan Khan Tehsil of district Jhelum and Bhalwal Tehsil of Sargodha may also be included in the suggested new division after raising their status as districts, they further suggested. Addressing the meeting, Chief of Front Bar Lawyers Shahzad Ranjha vowed to continue the movement till their demand for new division is accepted.