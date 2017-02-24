Move or remove stray dogs

Urooj Naqvi

Karachi

I am a resident of Nazimabad and this area is inhabited by scores of dogs. They don’t only bark, fight and create nuisance all through the day and night but also bite people for no good reason and are very very aggressive. This needs to be dealt with immediate effect before something serious happens. They are extremely dangerous and are just increasing in numbers by each passing day.

We have already been facing lots of issues and now it is a huge problem of our area. Our children are also not safe. I request Municipal authorities to give a serious look to issue.