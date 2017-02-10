Moushira Khattab favourite for DG UNESCO election

Says world body framework needs to be strengthened

Ashraf Ansari

Islamabad

Mrs. Moushira Khattab, a favourite candidate for the election of Director General, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), believes that the framework of the world body has vast potential to address current challenges faced by the world.

Mrs. Moushira Khattab is a career diplomat who progressing through the diplomatic service rose to become ambassador, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and then a full minister of Egypt.

In an exclusive interview with Pakistan Observer, she said, the world today was facing critical challenges namely terrorism, extremism, poverty, environment degradation and climate change issues. She said, UNESCO’s stress on education, scientific advancement, culture promotion and preservation of world heritage provides answers to all these challenges.

She said, she has a vision to strengthen the UNESCO’s framework with a view to promoting solutions to the vexing challenges of the world, adding that if she was elected to the prestigious position of DG, she would do her best to serve the organization in pursuit of its commendable objectives.

Mrs. Moushira Khattab said, a purposeful universal education from primary to higher levels can help promote international understanding, human values and mutual respect for other cultures or faiths. As DG UNESCO, she will make efforts for promotion of education worldwide especially in less developed regions. Education, she said, is gateway to a global village where all human beings will live in peace and prosperity.

She said, there is also need to promote all cultures of the world and preserve heritage of the human kind. Shared interest in all of them will promote international understanding and mutual respect among various societies.

Mrs. Khattab said, extremism and terrorism do not belong to any single religion or one nation. These menaces have emerged in almost all parts of the world and in all cultures. There should be a strategy to curb these phenomena through collective efforts at the world level.

She said, UNESCO can also play an important role in preserving environment world over and help in overcoming the problems of climate change. She noted that many countries in the world, especially those in Africa and Asia, are faced with water shortage and dangers of desertification. There should be concerted efforts in these areas, she said.

Mrs. Moushira Khattab, has a proven track record of accomplishment and concrete achievements in many areas of development with education and culture being at the forefront. While serving as an expert, vice chair and rapporteur of one of the UN Committees on Human Rights, she pioneered and engineered the withdrawal of Egypt’s reservations to the Convention on the rights of the Child (CRC), despite the sensitivity of the issue after it was alleged to be in violation of the Islamic Shariah.

Khattab was on a two-day official visit to Islamabad. Pakistan fully supports her candidature for the slot of DG UNESCO. Ambassador Sherif Shaheen of Egypt hosted dinner in her honor at his residence in Islamabad, last night.