Mounting tension in Korean Peninsula

TENSION is dangerously escalating in Korean Peninsula with tit-for-tat provocative reactions, which may lead to pushing the region into a dangerous conflict. After a series of ballistic missiles this year, North Korea fired another intercontinental ballistic missile the other day with the US and South Korea in response firing short range missiles into the Sea of Japan as a show of force.

Indeed the loser of any showdown on the Peninsula will not be mere one or two but multiple parties. Therefore it will be in the interest of all the stakeholders to pursue the course of dialogue and for that the bigger party, the US, will have to demonstrate utmost restraint, maturity and offer confidence building measure in order to bring the other party to table for negotiations. Pyongyang will also have to show flexibility and avoid steps having the tendency to aggravate the situation. Over the recent missile launch, US President Donald Trump was absolutely right in saying that these weapons and tests further isolate North Korea, weaken its economy and deprive its people. There is no denying the fact that North Korean people have long been suffering due to bone numbing restrictions with families unable to meet their loved ones on the South Korean side. In the whole scenario, the Chinese role on the matter has been very forthcoming as it is pressing for negotiations- the revival of six party talks for peaceful solution. We understand that instead of drawing swords, Washington also needs to sit with China, which enjoys some clout on Pyongyang to revive the six party talks involving Russia, Japan, and South Korea to strike a durable peace accord. The six party talks launched back in 2003 had achieved significant progress vis-à-vis nuclear programme of the North in exchange for lifting sanctions and other incentives but as happens in most of the case, these also hit a snag. It is time to pick the threads from where they were left and engage in a constructive manner to sort out all the issues as pushing the region into conflict will not augur well for overall peace and stability of the world — something that Washington needs to realise more than anybody else.

