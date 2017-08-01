Mounting crimes

The crime rate is mounting rapidly around the world. It retains numerous species such as street crime, target killing, misdemeanour, felonies, money laundering, intellectual property crime, currency counterfeiting and so on. Furthermore, financial and high-tech crimes – currency counterfeit, computer virus attacks, payment card fraud – can affect all levels of society. Currency counterfeiting and money laundering have the potential to destabilize national economy and threaten global security, as these activities are sometimes used by terrorists and other dangerous criminals to finance their activities or conceal their profits. On the other hand, corruption undermines political, social and economic stability. It threatens security – damages trust and public confidence in systems which affect people’s daily life. Although, corruption frequently occurs at local and national levels, its consequences are global; its hidden cost immense. Corruption is a multifaceted phenomenon supported by differing historical and socio-economic condition in many countries. It exists at all level of security. Corruption remains rampant in many countries, continuing to siphon off valuable resources and economic gains. Corruption is a manifestation of institutional weakness, poor ethical standards, skewed incentives and insufficient enforcement. In reality, myriad misdemeanour crimes are never registered. With that reason such crimes often takes place in society. Poverty and unemployment are the main reasons behind every crime and it compels the masses to commit it. In numerous countries, poverty is a massive issue. Half of the population is below poverty line. Some foreign elements exploit them and use them in their nefarious plots. Before indulging in criminal activities, they are innocent.

SYED WAQAR ALI

Karachi

