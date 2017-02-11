MoU inked for e-Rozgaar training programs centres

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

The MoU signing ceremony for the inaugural centers of the Chief Minister’s e-Rozgaar Training Programs was held on Friday, the Arfa Software Technology Park. Vice Chancellors from 11 public sector universities, which have been selected in the first phase of trainings signed the MoUs with Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman Punjab Information Technology Board.

The e-Rozgaar Training Program shall be a flagship project of the government of Punjab, with an aim to enhance the employability as well as employment opportunities for young graduates using information technology, annually 10,000 young graduates, in 40 centers across 36 districts of Punjab, shall be trained to monetize their skills via online platforms. The programme will focus on the development of technical as well as soft skills which are essential for success on online platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Umar Saif, Chairman PITB said e-Rozgaar Training Program translates the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif into practice and shall help our youth find honorable livelihood by connecting them to the global markets. Pakistan is already the 4th largest provider of freelancers in the world and this initiative would not only help us consolidate our standing, but also enable our youth to earn valuable foreign exchange for our country.”