MoU to foster academic exchange

City Reporter

The expanding collaboration between leading think tanks and academic institutions of Pakistan and Thailand would usher a new era of better research options for the students and academicians from both the countries. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) said this while commenting on the landmark signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Thammasat University (Bangkok) and the SDPI. The MoU was formally signed by Professor Dr. Somkit Lertpaithoon, the Rector, Thammasat University, and Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, as head of SDPI.

