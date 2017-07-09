Motorway Police to induct 11000 new employees in three years

Senate Standing Committee on Communications was informed that for ensuring safe journey on the motorway and National highways, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given approval for induction of 11,000 staff in the National Highways and Motorway Police.

Inspector General Motorway Police Shaukat Hayat told the committee meeting chaired by Senator Daud Achakzai that the new recruitment would be completed in three years in three phases. He said in the first phase over 3000 new inductions would be done by December this year.

He said that presently about 7000 motorway police staff was performing their duties on national highways and motorway.

He issued directives for motorway police strength on western route of China Pakistan Economic Corridor along with its length.—APP

