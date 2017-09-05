Motorway police challan NA Speaker

Staff Reporter

Motorway police on Monday challaned Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq for over speeding. According to spokesman of the National Assembly, the Speaker had gone to Lahore with his family for Eid and given holidays to his security and protocol staff to enable them to celebrate Eid with their families.

While returning to Islamabad as a common citizen, without security and no national flag on his vehicle, the motorway police stopped him for over speeding.

The NA speaker allowed the Motorway police to make his challan and appreciated their commitment to duty.