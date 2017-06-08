Motorists must exhibit patience at Iftar time

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid Wednesday urged the motorists to exhibit patience at Iftar time.

In a statement issued here, he said everyone wanted to reach his destination on time but this race ultimately led to a fatal accidents.

CTO directed wardens to behave with the citizens politely adding that strict action would be taken against those who were found in misbehaving and intolerance. He said wrong parking on city roads and commercial areas created obstructions in smooth flow of traffic.

He said that the vehicles would be impounded and tickets would also be issued to the violators.

The CTO has appealed to the citizens to cooperate with the traffic police to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads.—APP