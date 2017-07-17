Motorcyclists should use helmet for safety

Rawalpindi

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid Sunday urged motorcyclists to use helmet to avoid fatal accidents. It prevented from fatal or serious injury, he added. In a statement here, he said that strict action would be taken against the violators besides imposing fine and confiscating their motorcycles. The Police Chief said that wardens were performing their duties with dedication to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the city’s main roads.

He said that traffic police is making all out efforts to regulate flow of traffic on Murree road. He stressed that drivers should follow the Line, zebra crossing and follow instructions to avoid accidents. He asked the drivers of public transport to rest after two hours driving adding it would help minimizing road accidents.—APP