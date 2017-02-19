Motorcyclists gun down one, injure another

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

Armed motorcyclists gunned down one and injured another here on Saturday and fled from the scene of the crime.

Police said two armed motorcyclists sprayed bullets at people sitting in a hotel in Dhoke Ratta area of Rawalpindi. One person identified as Shahrukh was killed on the spot while another Sameer was seriously injured in the firing.

The motorcyclists sped from the scene after committing the crime. The body and injured were shifted to hospital where condition of the wounded person was also stated to be critical. The police said that incident was outcome of personal enmity.