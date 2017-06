Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A motorcyclist died in road accident on Thursday when a speedy bus crushed him at Pasrur Road in the jurisdiction of Naikapura Police Station. According to police, a motorcyclist, Umer, resident of Dheera Sandha, on his way back to home when a speedy bus bearing No. LWN/5376 crushed him at Pasrur Road. As a result, he died on the spot. Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and brought the dead to nearby hospital. The driver of bus, however, managed to flee away from the scene.