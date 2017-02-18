Moto-Z transforms industry in snap

Karachi

Lenovo, through its Subsidiary, Motorola Mobility, on Friday announced the availability of Moto Z smartphone in Pakistan. With Moto Mods, Lenovo has entered the next era of mobile technology. Consumers can transform their Moto smartphone into exactly what they need it to be, and the possibilities are endless. The Moto Mods Family includes the JBL SoundBoost speakers so users can take the party with them, the Insta-Share Projector so they can share content as and when they want, power packs from Incipio so consumers are never out of battery, and the Hasselblad True Zoom.—PR