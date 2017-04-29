Motion tabled on donkey-hides

Karachi

MPA Mohammed Dilawar Qureshi Friday tabled a motion in Sindh Assembly about the situation pertaining to the hides of donkeys and their alleged consumption in the province.

He said that around 4,736 hides of donkeys had been recovered from a shop in Gulistan-e-Johar, this is an alarming situation.

He asked the treasury benches to give a policy statement in that regard.

Dilawar said that the price tag of a donkey’s hide is Rs 25,000 to Rs 27,000.

He stated that if the hides had been recovered then their flesh and other organs would had also been used somewhere and might be consumed by the people in hotels.

Sindh Senior Minister Nisar Ahmed Khuhro giving government policy statement said that the provincial government is vigilant to that effect. He said that police recovered these hides and arrested seven persons involved in the illegal activity.

“We do not allow smuggling or such things,” he added. He said that further steps will be taken to stop such activities in the province.—APP