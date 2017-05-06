Mothers urged to feed kids for their growth

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Health Khawaja Imran Nazir Friday called upon mothers to feed their children and complete the immunization course for their better mental and physical growth.

He was addressing a prize distribution ceremony after inaugurating a posters and paintings exhibition at Alhamra Art Gallery here.

The event has been organised by the Integrated, Re-Productive Mother and Child Health Programme (IRMNCH) to create awareness and highlight importance of breast-feeding for healthy growth of children.

Additional Director, Dr Akhtar Rasheed Malik informed the participants that in last month, a nutrition week was observed in Punjab during which lady health workers (LHWs) visited door-to-door in urban slums and localities of gypsies during which 1.3 million children were screened. The LHWs held health education sessions with the local women and informed them about hygiene and cleanliness.

The health workers also distributed iron and vitamin tablets among them and gave away ready food sachets for the malnourished kids and anemic pregnant and lactating women. During the nutrition week, 70,000 children were registered, who would benefit from treatment facilities at nutrition centres.

Director IRMNCH Dr Mukhtar Hussain Syed stressed the need for creating awareness among people about mother and child health and breast-feeding.

Speaking on the occasion, Kh Imran Nazir announced that mother and child and woman health programme will not be closed and all such disinformation was just a propaganda. He said that LHWs Programme was backbone of the primary healthcare and prevention programme and LHWs would lead preventive programme in future. He regretted that we spend more resources on the treatment of patients and pay less attention to prevention of diseases. He said that if we promote prevention programme we will succeed in saving people from becoming patients.