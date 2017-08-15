Mother, son drowned to death

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

A mother and her son died in road accident while father and another son luckily escaped when a speedy motorbike fallen into a Malkhanwala canal in the jurisdiction of Sambrial Police Station. According to police, Abbas Ali with his wife, Shakeela (32) and sons, Ehtisham Bahu (8), Asad Bahu (3) on his way while riding a motorbike. Due to over-speed, motorbike slipped and fallen into Malkhanwala canal.

Rescue 1122 rushed to spot and recovered the body of Ehtisham, however, they were still searching to recover the body of Shakeela. Police have started investigations.

Meanwhile Punjab Minister for Local Bodies, Mansha Ullah Butt on Monday said that the government has to run country’s affair as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. He expressed these views while addressing main ceremony of flag hoisting in connection of Independence Day Celebration at Jinnah Hall Sialkot Fort.