Laraib Hameed

Rawalpindi

International Mother Language Day (IMLD) is celebrated worldwide on 21 February annually to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism. It was first announced by UNESCO on 17 November 1999. The theme of this year is “Towards sustainable futures through multilingual education”. Pakistan is multilingual and multicultural society. It has many regional and provincial languages often called Pakistani languages.

The most used dialects and languages are: Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Pashto, Balochi, Saraiki, Hindko, Kashmiri, Shina, Kohistani, Balti, Potohari, Lassi, Thari, Riyasati, Multani, Pahaari, Gujrati, Kandhari, Gilgati, Farsi and Brushaski maybe I have missed a few. Everyone loves one’s mother tongue and every language is indeed unique, beautiful, worth-learning and worth-preserving. A famous quote “With languages you are at home anywhere”. I don’t know the exact number of languages and dialects in Pakistan but almost they are 70 plus. We need to do a survey to get exact number of languages and dialects.