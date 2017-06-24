Mother of Fareeda Behenji passes away

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the mother of Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement Chairperson, Fareeda Bahenji has passed away in Srinagar.

The mother of the Hurriyet leader died at her residence in Aloochi Bagh in Srinagar on Thursday evening. Alarge number of people including Hurriyet leaders and activists attended the funeral prayers of the deceased.

Tehreek-e-Muzahamat General Secretary, Muhammad Saleem Zargar, and other Hurriyet leaders in their condolence statements have termed the deceased as a brave and pious woman who was great supporter and well-wisher of the ongoing freedom struggle. They also prayed for the departed soul and offered their deepest condolences to Fareeda Bahenji and the bereaved family.

The Jammu and Kashmir Mass Movement at a meeting in Srinagar presided over by its Chairman Bashir Ahmad Irfani condoled with the party Chairperson over the demise of her mother and prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss.

Bashir Ahmad Irfani said that in 1947 the father of Fareeda Bahenji was arrested in the month of Ramazan and after three day his dead body was handed over to the family.

Meanwhile, the Namaz-e-Janaza in absentia was held in Rawalpindi which was largely participated by people. A large number of people also condoled with the son of the deceased, Hilal Baig, based in Rawalpindi.—KMS