Mother, daughter die in house fire

Staff Reporter

A mother and her daughter died of burn wounds as the fire engulfed their house on Thursday night.

According to reports, fire broke out in a house of a man named Mazhar in Chungi Amarsaddhu area of Lahore and engulfed the entire building very quickly.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Mazhar, his wife Saima and three daughters, three-year-old Iman, five-year-old Manahil and eight-year-old Kainat, were critically injured in the blaze.

Rescue teams shifted the injured to General Hospital where Saima and Iman succumbed to their wounds. Kainat informed police that her mother and father exchanged harsh words over some issue after which her mother set the house on fire. Police have started investigation.