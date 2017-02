Mosul offensive: Iraqi forces recapture airport in bid to retake city

Al-Buseif, Iraq

Iraqi forces backed by jets, drones and gunships attacked Mosul airport on Thursday in a key step in their four-month-old offensive to retake the city from the Islamic State group.

The disused airport commands access to the south of the city, which the militants seized in June 2014.

Federal police and the interior ministry’s Rapid Response units reached the walls of the airport compound, which lies on the west bank of the Tigris River that runs through the city, AFP correspondents reported.

“Right now we’re on the southern edge of Mosul airport and the sugar factory, our troops are attacking it,” said Hisham Abdul Kadhem, commander of the Rapid Response’s Scorpion Regiment.

He said his forces and federal police controlled the southern and western sides of the airport.

“Engineers are starting to clear the roads and remove IEDs (improvised explosive devices),” he said, as an attack helicopter fired rockets at the sugar factory.

There was no sign that government forces had entered the airport yet but the regional command coordinating the battle said elite Counter-Terrorism Service forces also attacked the neighbouring Ghazlani military base, where some of them were stationed before IS seized the city in June 2014.

Control of the base and airport would set government forces up to enter Mosul neighbourhoods on the west bank of the Tigris, a month after declaring full control of the east bank.

All of the city’s bridges across the river have been blown up. The US-led coalition has played a key role in supporting Iraqi forces with air strikes and advisers on the ground, and on Thursday US forces in armoured vehicles were seen moving on the airport.

The American troops are not supposed to be doing the actual fighting but in recent weeks have got so close to the front that they have come under attack, coalition spokesman Colonel John Dorrian said. “They have come under fire at different times, they have returned fire at different times, in and around Mosul,” Dorrian told reporters on Wednesday. He declined to say if there had been any US casualties in the attacks, but an unnamed official later told CNN that several personnel had been evacuated from the battlefield.

The latest push to retake Mosul, the second city and the last stronghold of the jihadists in Iraq, was launched on Sunday and involves thousands of security personnel.—APP