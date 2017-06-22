Mostly sunny weather likely on Eid

Islamabad

Mix weather with chances of mostly sunny in 80 percent areas of the country is likely to prevail on Eid while isolated rain in upper parts of the country in evening and night would turn weather pleasant. Spokesman Met office, Dr. Muhammad Hanif on Wednesday said no chances of heat wave to grip any part of the country during Eid days and mostly moderate weather will be expected in major parts.

He told APP that monsoon rains are likely to occur in mid of the next month of July which would be peak month for shower during the upcoming monsoon season as below average rains are expected in August and September this time. Meanwhile, various districts of Upper and Central Khyber Pakthunkhwa including Swat, Manshera, Abbottabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar have received light to moderate rainfall by turning the weather pleasant besides provided respite to people from scorching heat. An Official of Pakistan Metrological Station Peshawar told APP on Wednesday that maximum rain was received by Kakul 27mm following by Cherat 23mm, Balakot 12mm, Malamjabba 07mm, Parachinar Kurram Agency 06mm, Saidu Sharif and Dir 02mm and Peshawar City 02mm respectively.

The official said moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper and central parts of the country and westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and is likely to persist till Thursday. As result, more rain with thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in KP and FATA during next 24 hours. The agriculturists termed the present rainfall extremely beneficial for maize and rice crops whereas medical experts declared it extremely beneficial to control seasonal infections including ENT, cough and others diseases.

In Peshawar, people came out from homes and spent some times in parks by enjoying pleasant change in the weather. Great rush of buyers were also seen in bazaars and people enjoyed Eid shopping in pleasant weather.—APP