Asfand Bhutto

Islamabad

The Rohingya people are an overwhelming ethnic Muslim group residing in the Rakhine (Arakan) province of majority Buddhist. According to Burmese historians, they are indigenous to the Rakhine state and have been living in the said area for centuries while the Burmese government is adamant in calling them illegal immigrants who migrated into the Arakan state from Bangladesh following the Bangladesh Liberation War in 1971.

Recently, the United Nations has unequivocally described the Rohingyas as the most persecuted minority in the world. In the wake of 2012 Rakhine state riots and 2015 Rohingya refugee crisis: multitude of Rohingya people were brutally massacred by radical Buddhists militias in collaboration with Burmese military forces; women were gang raped; a lot of people were set ablaze; and made homeless owing to their homes were burnt to ashes. Several others were forced to live in ghettoes and rendered stranded at sea bordering with Bangladesh and Thailand. No country was ready to accept them. Today, the situation is still precarious and the victims are facing the full-fledged state-sponsored ‘ethnic cleansing’.

Why the whole world including international community and Muslim world looks on in stark silence? Why this sheer persecution is being brushed aside by the international forums that proclaim themselves as upholders, defenders and promoters of human rights? This speaks volumes for their apathy and indifferent attitude towards this victimized Muslim minority. The UN and the OIC must put pressure on the Burmese govt to immediately address this.