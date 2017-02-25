Most coal, wind power projects in Sindh to be completed this year

Karachi

Most of the coal and wind power projects being executed in Sindh are likely to be completed this year.

Official sources on Saturday told Radio Pakistan that seven wind power projects of a total capacity of 350 megawatts electricity are in final stage, and they are expected to start generating electricity within two months.

Eighty percent work on two coal-based power plants with a total capacity of 1320 megawatts at Port Qasim, Karachi has been completed. One of these two plants will start producing electricity late this year.—Agencies