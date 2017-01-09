Mossarat Qadeem wins int’l ‘peace award’

Peshawar

A renowned peace activist from Pakistan has won an international ‘Peace Award’ in recognition of her efforts for combating violent extremism in areas beset with militancy.

Mossarat Qadeem, Executive Director of PAIMAN Alumni Trust, a non-profit organization, has won peace award coordinated by N-Peace Network and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

The UNDP Award recognizes work of a woman and a man from seven countries of Asia Pacific, South Asia whose mobilization and advocacy efforts have resulted in advancement of women, peace and security in the region.

The competitors of the award belonged from countries including Pakistan, Nepal, Indonesia, Afghanistan, Myanmar and the Philippines. Mossarat was nominated for the N-Peace Awards under the ‘Campaigning for Action’ category for her innovative approaches and dedication to promoting peace and social cohesion in Pakistan.

‘Mossarat Qadeem from Pakistan has been selected for the prestigious award for her unwavering efforts to reach out to young men and women in conflict areas with the PAIMAN Trust and promoting understanding among diverse ethnic, political and religious groups,’ reads the message displayed by N-Peace Network on its website.

As executive director of the PAIMAN Alumni Trust, Mossarat has helped thousands of young people and women across Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pukhtunkwa (KP) province to prevent and resolve conflict.

Mossarat is one of 100 nominees in her category, among whom one man and one woman are awarded. ‘The 2016 winners were announced in November 2016 and formal ceremony for honouring the awardees with award will be held in Thailand on February 6, 2017,’ informs Mossarat Qadeem.—APP