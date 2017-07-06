Mosquito — a threat bigger than World War

A deadly mosquito-borne pandemic poses a greater threat to humankind than global war, billionaire Bill Gates warns. In a hard-hitting new documentary, the world’s richest man said a killer bug could wipe out 10 million people without warning.

The warning of Bill Gates is not without reason as we have witnessed in Pakistan as well that deadly dengue virus affected thousands of people and the threat resurfaces every year despite consistent efforts and campaigns launched by federal and provincial governments. The documentary, which will be broadcast on Discovery Channel, looked into the recent Zika virus epidemic that struck more than 70 countries. Researchers on the programme also warned of the danger of dengue virus, known to be spreading rapidly throughout the world. The plight of millions of children in Africa, where malaria is rife and kills two people each minute, was also touched upon. Mosquitoes are considered to be one of the most dangerous insects in the world as apart from malaria, dengue and Zika virus, mosquito bite leads to Yellow Fever and many other diseases. But the question arises what the international community is doing to address the challenge, which has the potential to kill millions, if not addressed timely. Billionaires and millionaires like Bill Gates can take lead with the cooperation of World Health Organisation, at least, in sensitising the global community especially the vulnerable countries and provide them guidelines besides technical and financial assistance to cope with the situation. Individually, it is also responsibility of individual countries to take preventive measures on urgent basis. Pakistan had an effective malaria control programme but during the last over a decade it has become dormant due to lack of commitment by successive governments and authorities concerned. According to WHO, malaria has re-emerged as a major threat in Pakistan, which could affect its socio-economic progress and also mar progress towards implementation of SDGs. Therefore, it is responsibility of Federal Health Ministry to coordinate with provinces and local governments in launching a comprehensive awareness, prevention and treatment programme.

