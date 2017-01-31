Mosque shooting sorrowful for entire Ummah

World community will have to face severe consequences owing to Trump moves

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi expressing concerns over attacks at Muslims and mosques in Canada and US said these sorts of extremist demonstrations are very sorrowful for the entire Muslim Ummah.

Addressing to visiting delegates of different religions and religious sects at Dar-ul-Aftha Pakistan here Monday, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that owing to prevailing undertakings and moves on part of US President Donald Trump, interfaith harmony and world peace has been put on stake and the world community will have to face severe consequences owing to moves of Trump. On this occasion, Maulana Ayub Safdar, Maulana Tahir Aqeel, Qari Abdul Hakeem Athar, Maulana Aslam Qadri, Maulana Abdul Qayyum, Qari Zubair, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Allama Aqeel Hussain Hashmi, Pastor Emanuel Khokhar and office bearers of Pakistan Ulema Council were also present.

Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that extremist and terrorists are making endeavors to create divisions among faithful and believers of different religions adding that prevailing move on part of Donald Trump for associating terrorism with Muslims and Islam is very concerning. Attacks are being made on Muslims and at mosques in different countries of Europe, US and Canada and world leadership should think over it, who is responsible for this mayhem, Ashrafi questioned? He urged on political and religious leadership of the world and specifically appealed to Pope and Imam-e-Kabatullah to focus attention towards interfaith harmony and devise mechanism for eradication of terrorism and extremism.

Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said that representatives of all the religions and religious sects in Pakistan condemned prevailing incidents of attacking mosques in Canada and US and termed all these attacks as conspiracies against interfaith harmony. He also announced on this occasion that a conference of all the religions and religious sects will be held on 12th February, 2017 in aegis of Pakistan Ulema Council in Lahore.

Meanwhile Minister for Human Rights, Kamran Michael Monday condemned the terrorists’ shooting attacks at a mosque in Quebec City of Canada. While showing sympathy to the grieved families, he said that the whole world is facing the threats of terrorism and to combat with it, is a dire need of time which demands unity and solid policies, said a press release issued here.

He said: “The whole Pakistani nation is sad over the barbaric attack at the Mosque in Quebec city of Canada. We are determined to eradicate the roots of terrorism and soon the world will be a place of unity and peace”.