Moscow’s point-man for Syria meets Iran security chief

Special Correspondent

Tehran

Russian special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentiev met with the head of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) on Thursday, according to an SNSC statement.

At a meeting in Tehran, Lavrentiev and Ali Shamkhani discussed the ongoing conflict in Syria, along with Russian-Iranian political and military ties, the statement noted.

According to the same statement, the two men hailed the “effective cooperation” currently underway between Iran, Syria and Russia and discussed the impact of peace talks held in Kazakh capital Astana.

Thursday’s meeting in Tehran comes one day after the Russian, Iranian and Syrian defense ministers met in Moscow to discuss the latest developments in war-torn Syria.