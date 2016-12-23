Moscow to host Pak, China for talks on Afghanistan

Sophia siddiqui

Islamabad

Russia is hosting an important trilateral meeting involving Pakistan and China on 27th December to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, reflecting the importance that the three countries attach to the peace and stability of the conflict-ravaged Afghanistan.

Foreign Secretary Aizaz Ahmad Chaudhary will lead the Pakistan delegation to the trilateral talks.

The proposed talks have assumed importance at a time when there is no let-up in violence in Afghanistan in spite of the advent of winter.

As a prelude to the trilateral meeting, a working level meeting has already taken place. The deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan has raised concerns about the spillover effect due to the presence of non-state actors and other elements there.

According to a recent statement of Russian foreign ministry, the consultations are aimed at establishing a wider regional partnership on the issue.

The official had stated that it was in the interest of regional stakeholders to protect themselves from the terrorist spillover, noting that containment efforts should take the form of an ‘Afghan regional’ project.