Moscow invites US to Syria talks

Moscow

Russia has invited the United States to a multilateral meeting on Syria scheduled for Monday in Astana, Kazakhstan, a senior Russian diplomat said Thursday.

“We have extended an invitation signed by our Kazakh friends,” Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was quoted as saying by the RIA-Novosti news agency. Mediators and Syria’s conflicting factions are expected to meet in Astana to seek a settlement of the chronic crisis, which has claimed more than 300,000 lives and displaced nearly 11 million others.—Xinhua