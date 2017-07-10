MOs have been posted at 85 pc BHUs

Staff Reporter

Punjab Minister for Primary & Secondary Health Kh. Imran Nazir has said that in the history of Punjab first time 85 percent Basic Health Units have been made fully functional by posting of medical officers. He said that visible improvement has been witnessed in biometric attendance system at the health facilities which has been reached up to 60 to 100 percent, it will be further improved. Kh. Imran Nazir directed the Chief Executive Officers Health to prepare lists of the absent staff and action must be taken against them under PEEDA Act. He said that no leniency would be tolerated in this regard. He further directed that all CEOs Health should immediately create their whatsapp group in which all the officers should be included for updating themselves regarding any development and immediate transformation of any urgent news to the high-ups.

He stated this while addressing a monthly conference of Chief Executive Officers of Health at the Committee Room of Directorate General Health Services Punjab, here today. Secretary P&S Health Ali Jan Khan, Director General Health Services Dr. Faisal Zahoor, CEO Punjab Health Facilities Management Company Muhammad Ali Amir, all the Additional Secretaries Health, Provincial Director IRMNCH Dr. Mukhtiar Hussain Syed, Additional Director Dr. Akhtar Rasheed Malik, Director PSPU Muhammad Khan Ranjha, members of Chief Minister’s Health Roadmap team, representatives of PITB and international development partners attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed regarding the contingency plan of expected floods in the monsoon season. The meeting was informed about the arrangements for medical relief to the flood affected people, vaccination of children in the flood affected areas. Director EPI Dr. Muhammad Munir advised the CEOs that vaccination against measles and polio must be ensured in the flood hit area as both the diseases normally spread very fast in such environment. Kh. Imran Nazir directed that sufficient stock of life saving drugs, provision of drinking water, aquapura tablets, anti-snake venom and anti-rabies vaccine also be made available in all the medical relief camps and the health centers for saving the precious human lives.

Kh. Imran Nazir suspended the District Health Officer Mianwali Preventive Muhammad Rafique Khan on non-compliance of his orders for arresting a quake who was responsible of deaths of two children suffering from measles. On the direction of Minister Primary & Secondary Health, the Secretary Ali Jan Khan immediately issued the notification of suspension of the officer. Secretary Health also directed the CEOs to collect data of the officers and the officials according to the key performance indicators for incentive award ceremony in coming days.

Ali Jan Khan further directed that supply of electricity and drinking water must be ensured in all the DHQ/THQ hospitals and basic health units. He said that government has provided lot of funds to the said health facilities therefore no excuse for non-availability of such facilities would be accepted. He said that funds are available, therefore, the officers should purchase or get generators on rent to continue the electricity supply to the health facility. Kh. Imran Nazir observed that quackery cannot be eliminated at once from the country but the CEOs should evolve a close monitoring system of quakes and take strict action on their criminal negligence.