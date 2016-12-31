Mortein Pakistan launches awareness drive

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Reckitt Benckiser Pakistan (RB), makers of Mortein, launched an awareness drive at the Sindh Government Hospital, Malir to educate people on preventive measures against the viral mosquito-borne disease, Chikungunya. Popular celebrity, Zubeda Aapa, was also part of this activity to share remedies for prevention and distribute mosquito protection kits to the patients.

Chikungunya virus is primarily transmitted through the Aedes Aegypti mosquito that breeds and lives around stagnant water, infecting humans with the virus. 86 suspected cases have surfaced in Malir with a high chance of the disease spreading across the country. Patients affected by Chikungunya suffer from high fever, severe joint pain, headaches, nausea, fatigue and rashes.

Mortein has been working on spreading awareness about mosquito-borne diseases for the last few years. The “Dengue Se Pak Pakistan” campaign, launched in 2016, aims to stop morbidity and mortality resulting from mosquito-borne diseases by empowering people and providing communities the knowledge and means to curb these diseases in a sustainable way. Talking about this initiative, Urooj Hashmi, Brand Manager for Mortein, said, “RB believes in addressing health and hygiene issues at grassroots level.

The sudden rise in patients diagnosed with Chikungunya made it vital for Mortein to intervene in educating people on combatting the virus. Without any access to a vaccine, the only method of avoiding the disease is to take the necessary precautionary measures and that’s what we are here to address.”