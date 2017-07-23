Morocco to host 30th World LPG Forum in October

Rabat

The Moroccan city of Marrakech will host the 30th World LPG (Liquid Petroleum Gas) Forum on October 3-5, the World LPG Association has announced. This global event will be bring together key international agencies, policy makers, experts, media and the highest level of industry leaders to explore the LPG business, to discuss its growth potential and to forge new business relationships, the association pointed out. The forum will also look into the LPG business opportunities in Africa as the continent’s LPG consumption has outpaced growth in other major regions of the world with nearly 30 percent increase over the last five years. In the same period, the Moroccan LPG market has seen a 20 percent increase in volume, making it the second largest consuming market on the continent. As a part of the Marrakech World LPG Forum, the 10th Global Technology Conference (GTC-2017) offers participants the opportunity to see some of the most important and innovative technology being discovered in the global LPG industry. The primary aim of the GTC-2017 is to showcase the most innovative and original technological ideas from around the world and create new opportunities for the LPG industry.—Xinhua