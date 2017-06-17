Morocco clashes turn violent

Observer Report

Rabat

Nightly clashes between protesters and Moroccan security forces in the flashpoint city of Al-Hoceima over the region’s marginalisation are turning more violent, a witness and a news website said Friday. “They were hitting people. Youths dispersed into sideroads and started throw-ing stones, while the police used tear gas,” the source said, adding that women were also attacked and sev-eral protesters hurt in run-ning battles. Le Desk, a news website, said: “The nightly confronta-tions… are turning into a riot… into pitched battles with police, with stones be-ing thrown and tear gas fired.” The stepped up protests come after a court on Wednesday sentenced 25 demonstrators and suspected members of their grassroots movement to 18 months in jail each, according to their defence lawyer. The Al-Hirak al-Shaabi, or Popular Movement, has been holding protests for weeks in the neglected Rif region of northern Morocco, demand-ing jobs and an end to cor-ruption. The demonstrations have been taking place at night, after the breaking of the day-time fast observed during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. Hirak leader, Nasser Zefzafi, was arrested on May 29 and is in custody in Casablanca awaiting trial, along with other leaders of the move-ment. Al-Hoceima has been rocked by worsening social unrest since the gruesome death in October of a fishmonger, who was crushed in a rubbish truck as he tried to retrieve swordfish that had been thrown away by the authori-ties because it had been caught out of season. Demands for justice snow-balled into the wider grass-roots movement.